Nothing beats cooking shows when it comes to relaxing entertainment; just like sweets, there is always room for these shows. There is something about food that comforts us, whether the host is competing to create the dish in the allotted time or we are being taken on a culinary tour.

Here are a few satisfying shows that you must watch on OTT:

1. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back is now available on Disney+. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay visits restaurants undercover on Hotstar to assess how well they are doing. Then, he spends 24 hours rebuilding everything there, from the menu to the furnishings, after uncovering some disturbing discoveries regarding the restaurant's hygiene condition.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Snack vs Chef

Twelve seasoned chefs square off against one another in Snack vs Chef on Netflix for a $ 50,000 prize. The chefs are requested to duplicate some well-known treats, such as Kurkure and Flamin' Hot Cheetos, to mention a few. You'll have a good savoury time watching this unique show, hosted by celebs like Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Hari Kondabolu (The Problem with Apu).

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read: Five Movies and Shows to Watch in the First Week of 2023

3. 'Is It Cake?'

Is It Cake, a cuisine programme on Netflix, was the source of inspiration, having talented cake artists compete by making cakes that resemble other objects found in real life. This program is a must-watch if you want to give yourself a good chuckle; it features a variety of prominent judges, like Loni Love, Bobby Moynihan, and Fortune Feimster, along with talented yet comical cake designers.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Nadiya's Time To Eat

Nadiya's Time To Eat must be added to your watchlist if you want to watch without stress, and discover some tips for preparing excellent meals while still finding time to do the things you love. This show stresses simple cooking and cheat sheets for home cooks and features Nadiya Hussain, the Season 6 winner of The Great British Baking Show.

Where to watch: Netflix