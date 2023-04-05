WhatsApp to Redesign User Interface of the App

WhatsApp, one of the most popular applications for texting that Indians use, is going to see major changes in the near future. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the users believe that the app has an outdated UI today. A fresh UI or a tweaked UI is going to make accessing and using the app more user-friendly. Very soon, there could be a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen for users. The report said that the users have been requesting a redesign of the WhatsApp interface for some time. Users have requested a modern and more intuitive way to navigate through the application.

What WhatsApp users basically want is quick access to more important features such as calls, chats, status, communities, and more. Compared to the Android version of the app, users find the iOS version easier to navigate through and more modern as well. WABetaInfo said that the latest beta version of the app for Android is 2.23.8.4, and it finally comes with a tweaked user interface and has a bottom navigation bar.

The same might be rolled out in the stable update in the near future. It would definitely make using the app for Android users a sort of fresh experience. In the Android app of WhatsApp, users need to navigate completely through the header menu or through the drop-down menu at the top. Most of these things may shift to the bottom of the app with the new user interface.

Note that TelecomTalk has not yet tried out the new beta version. But it is definitely something that seems exciting as WhatsApp has not seen a major UI change in the last several years in the Android app.