Bharti Airtel has Four Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Bharti Airtel has four prepaid plans on offer currently that come with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans cost Rs 3359, Rs 839, Rs 399 and Rs 399. Out of these four, three plans come with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription of just three months. The Rs 3359 plan is the option that you can get for one year. Airtel has several prepaid plans, but if you want Disney+ Hotstar, then the above-mentioned choices are the only ones you get. Let's take a look at all of their benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Plan

Airtel's Rs 399 plan is the most affordable option for consumers if they want access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months. The benefits of this plan include unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data. There are additional benefits such as Xstream App for 28 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Plan

With the Rs 499 prepaid plan of Airtel, users will again get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, along with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Additional benefits of the plan include unlimited 5G, Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Hellotunes along with Wynk Music. The validity of this plan is just 28 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Plan

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 839 plan as well, to which the users can subscribe for Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 84 days. Additional benefits include unlimited 5G, Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Hellotunes along with Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3359 Plan

This is the most expensive plan from Bharti Airtel on the list. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2.5GB of daily data and other freebies such as unlimited 5G data, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.