OneWeb will Launch 36 More Satellites with ISRO in March 2023

OneWeb, a satellite communications (satcom) player, will be taking the help of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to launch another batch of 36 satellites to the low earth orbit (LEO). Back in 2022, OneWeb and ISRO partnered to launch 36 satellites. Now, in March 2023, ISRO will launch another 36 satellites of OneWeb into space. The satellites meant to be launched are already on their way to India, said an IANS report. OneWeb had signed a contract worth Rs 1,000 crore with ISRO to conduct two satellite launches (36 satellites each time).

Read More - Africa Data Centres Starts Construction of Second DC in Cape Town

Earlier in January 2023, OneWeb took the help of SpaceX to launch satellites into space. SpaceX launched 40 satellites of OneWeb from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The latest launch with SpaceX was the company's 16th launch to date and brought OneWeb very close to the completion of its first-generation constellation. The satcom company wants to enable global connectivity with its constellation of satellites. There are now 542 satellites from OneWeb in orbit, and this means that the company has completed more than 80% of its first-gen constellation.

Read More - Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plans in 2023 Detailed

A few days back, OneWeb also announced that Marsh, an insurance broker and risk advisory firm, would insure the company's remaining satellite launches from the US and India in 2023. The total aggregate insured value is more than $1 billion, said OneWeb.