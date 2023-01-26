OneWeb will Launch 36 More Satellites with ISRO in March 2023

Reported by Tanuja K

Highlights

  • OneWeb, a satellite communications (satcom) player, will be taking the help of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to launch another batch of 36 satellites to the low earth orbit (LEO).
  • Back in 2022, OneWeb and ISRO partnered to launch 36 satellites.
  • In March 2023, ISRO will launch another 36 satellites of OneWeb into space.

OneWeb

OneWeb, a satellite communications (satcom) player, will be taking the help of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to launch another batch of 36 satellites to the low earth orbit (LEO). Back in 2022, OneWeb and ISRO partnered to launch 36 satellites. Now, in March 2023, ISRO will launch another 36 satellites of OneWeb into space. The satellites meant to be launched are already on their way to India, said an IANS report. OneWeb had signed a contract worth Rs 1,000 crore with ISRO to conduct two satellite launches (36 satellites each time).

Read More - Africa Data Centres Starts Construction of Second DC in Cape Town

Read More - Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plans in 2023 Detailed

A few days back, OneWeb also announced that Marsh, an insurance broker and risk advisory firm, would insure the company's remaining satellite launches from the US and India in 2023. The total aggregate insured value is more than $1 billion, said OneWeb.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

