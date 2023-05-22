DNB Deploys Ericsson Security Manager Solution for Malaysia’s 5G Infrastructure

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), in collaboration with Ericsson, has taken a significant step in enhancing the security of its network by deploying the Ericsson Security Manager (ESM). In its official statement, Ericsson shared that this comprehensive cybersecurity platform solution aims to protect the network infrastructure and data from evolving security threats, particularly in 5G operations.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution for 5G Operations

The deployment of ESM marks the first implementation of this solution in Malaysia, positioning DNB as a trailblazer in network security within the country.

As the backbone of Malaysia's critical infrastructure and digital development, the 5G network necessitates continuous vigilance against the ever-evolving threat landscape. With ESM, DNB is proactively fortifying its network integrity, ensuring robust security automation for both the 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) and Core network.

Enhancing Security Automation and Compliance Management

ESM offers a range of capabilities that streamline security operations and compliance management. Through security orchestration, posture management, threat management, and certificate management, the platform enhances productivity in security operations, providing automated security processes and comprehensive visibility into the network's security posture.

This enables DNB to have greater control over security compliance monitoring, empowering users of the 5G network to leverage its benefits.

Secure and Resilient 5G Network Infrastructure

Ericsson emphasized the inherent security and privacy features integrated into the 5G platform. Ericsson's commitment to developing a portfolio that supports end-to-end network security ensures that DNB's network operates as a secure, resilient, and privacy-preserving platform capable of catering to mission-critical use cases.

According to DNB, with ESM automating the security processes and compliance, users of the 5G network will have the assurance that cyber threats are being efficiently monitored and managed, allowing them to leverage the benefits of 5G.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, DNB's deployment of Ericsson Security Manager underscores its commitment to safeguarding its network infrastructure and users.

By leveraging ESM solution, DNB sets a precedent for robust security measures within Malaysia's 5G ecosystem, ensuring a safe and secure digital future for all stakeholders involved.