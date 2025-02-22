Smart Mobile Labs to Roll Out Private 5G Networks for Deutsche Bahn Facilities



Smart Mobile Labs (SML), a Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) company, has signed a multi-million euro framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn to deploy 5G campus networks across the German national railway operator's facilities, the company announced on February 21.

5G Campus Networks Across Railway Facilities

Under the agreement, SML will plan, deliver, construct, and operate private 5G networks for Deutsche Bahn's maintenance depots, train formation, and transshipment facilities, supporting the company's digitalization and automation goals.

According to the company, these networks will use local spectrum in the 3.7 GHz - 3.8 GHz range, available via Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) for a nominal fee.

Built on 5G standalone (SA) architecture, the solution includes features such as eSIM profiles, network slicing, and 5G RedCap, tailored for industrial applications.

Customized 5G Solutions

To meet Deutsche Bahn's specific needs, SML has developed two customized system solutions, with STF Gruppe GmbH providing select services.

Boldyn Networks recently acquired Smart Mobile Labs (SML), a German company offering private networks and turnkey applications. "The framework agreement for the partnership with Deutsche Bahn AG was finalised with SML, prior to the acquisition agreement," SML said.