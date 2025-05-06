Lightstorm Completes Integration of Assets Acquired from RTI Cables to Expand Network Infrastructure



Digital network infrastructure solutions provider Lightstorm has announced the completion of the integration of assets acquired from RTI Cables to strengthen data center connectivity in Asia, Australia and the US. According to the company, the integration marks a milestone in Lightstorm's vision to build a digital fabric enhancing its global subsea and terrestrial connectivity.

Strengthening India's Digital Infrastructure

Lightstorm operates a network delivering over 75 Tbps of international capacity and offering connectivity across more than 25 data centers in seven key markets—Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Guam, Hawaii, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

This strategic move, according to the company also strengthens India's positioning as a global interconnection hub. In India, Lightstorm has established a fiber network of over 30,000 km, delivering approximately 1,500 Tbps of capacity and connecting over 60 data centers across seven major cities, serving over 100 customers. "This domestic infrastructure, now integrated with international routes, enables Indian enterprises and digital-native businesses to seamlessly connect to global cloud and AI ecosystems," Lightstorm said on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Strategic Subsea Routes

The RTI Cables integration includes 21,000 km of subsea cable systems. Notable routes include the Tokyo-to-Sydney path, spanning 9,700 km with 97 milliseconds of latency, and the Australia-to-US route via Guam and Hawaii, covering 14,500 km in 109 milliseconds. Additionally, the company said that through a strategic partner network, this expansion includes the only direct Singapore-to-US route bypassing the South China Sea, ensuring enhanced security and resilience for global enterprises.

"With the integration of RTI Cables, we are elevating our capabilities to support the next phase of digital transformation for global AI, cloud, and enterprise players," said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and Managing Director of Lightstorm. "This move is not just about expanding our reach—it's about redefining the standards of connectivity for hyperscalers, enterprises and OTTs."

Lightstorm's Infrastructure

Following the integration of subsea assets into its platform, Lightstorm's infrastructure now spans over 250 data centers—including over 120 on-net locations—across 14 countries (7 on-net), with a total network capacity of 1,500 Tbps.

"This expanded footprint delivers unparalleled reliability, performance, and reach, positioning Lightstorm to power the next era of AI adoption, cloud growth, and digital enterprise expansion in an increasingly connected world," the company said.