Google AI Ultra: a Google One Subscription You Can’t Miss

Google AI Ultra is the best Google One subscription available for customers globally. In the recently held Google I/O 2025, Google announced several new aI features. The Google One tier named Google AI Ultra is the best way for the consumers to access Google's AI computing features/capabilities. Yes, it is not cheap, but it can also take your productivity to the next level. Google announced the Google AI Ultra at the event and now that subscription is also visible in India. However, it can't be subscribed to yet (at the time of writing). The subscription is only available in the US right now. Let's take a look at the price and what users will get with the Google AI Ultra subscription.









Google AI Ultra Subscription: Price and Features

Google AI Ultra comes with access to Google Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think and Veo 3. Veo 3 allows users to make realistic films with Flow, a AI filmmaking tool. Then there's access to Whisk, which allows for image to video creation with Veo 2. Other things included are NotebookLM, Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more, Project Mariner, YouTube Premium individual plan, and 30TB of storage for photos, drive, and gmail.

The price of the subscription that's visible in India is Rs 12,200 per month if the user is going for three months. Otherwise, it is Rs 24,500 per month. This is not a price that individual subscribers would like to pay. While there are extremely useful features and tools bundled with the subscription, it is a cost that mostly enterprises or office professionals would be able to pay. It is clear that it is of no use to a student. There are more affordable Google One subscriptions for the students and people who generally want to toy with AI.4