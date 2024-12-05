Stc Group and Bell Labs Trial Generative AI for Faster Service Provisioning



Saudi Arabia's Stc Group and Nokia's Bell Labs Consulting have successfully trialled a generative AI solution that will streamline service provisioning, reduce time to market, and lower costs. The generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution simplifies Stc Group's complex network of multi-technology and multi-vendor systems, enhancing efficiency and saving resources for businesses and customers.

Benefits of the AI Solution for Stc Group

"The provision of services is a critical factor in preparing and equipping network offerings and ensuring the quick delivery of services to customers," the companies said.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the delivery of new services, enabling stc Group to provide faster connectivity. According to the official release, the use of generative AI cuts development time and costs by approximately 50 percent, aligning with stc Group's mission to innovate and improve customer experiences.

Stc Group's Vision for Service Delivery

Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Global Business Center, Saudi Arabia at Nokia, said: "By introducing generative AI, we hope to revamp the service provisioning process."

Head of Bell Labs Consulting at Nokia, added: "We are excited to collaborate with stc Group for this cutting-edge proof of concept using generative AI, enabling it to improve its efficiency and time to market."

Stc Group commented: "Stc Group is proud to partner with Nokia again as we continue to advance our technological solutions and further elevate our services using Generative AI. This is a bold move in implementing a practical use case."

Stc Group expects this move will transform the network ecosystem, optimising existing and new services.