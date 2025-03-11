Airtel Developing Tech to Curb Online Scams, Calls for OTT Regulation: Report

The telecom giant aims to eliminate fraud via SMS and calls while pushing for regulations on OTT spam.

Highlights

  • Airtel is developing new technology to prevent SMS and call-based fraud for its over 380 million users.
  • The solution aims to block the misuse of OTPs and malicious links.
  • OTT communication platforms remain a challenge due to encryption.

Bharti Airtel is reportedly developing new technology to eliminate online scams and phishing attempts via SMS and calls for its 380 million mobile users. Having successfully tackled spam, the telecom giant is now focused on preventing fraudsters from misusing OTPs and malicious links, ET Telecom reported, citing a top official.

Airtel's New Technology in Development

Once implemented, the service will prevent scammers from exploiting one-time passwords (OTPs) and online links, the official reportedly said. "We have not yet found the solution, but we are about 80 percent there. Once we crack a solution, there will be no fraud on the Airtel network," the official said, according to the report.

OTT Platforms Pose a Challenge

However, the proposed technology will not work on over-the-top (OTT) communication apps, which, according to the official, is "not right" for consumers. He reportedly called for government and regulatory intervention to curb spam on these platforms.

"Identification of spam is very high on our network due to our artificial intelligence (AI)-based spam solution. But it doesn't work on OTTs, because the traffic is encrypted and we can't intervene," the official was quoted as saying in the report.

He stressed that Airtel users should be protected from spam messages originating from OTT platforms and advocated for regulatory measures to curb such spam. "Spam is a menace for everyone, regardless of the platform. All stakeholders should come together to actually kill spam," he reportedly added.

Call for Regulatory Intervention to Tackle Spam

India remains a hotspot for SMS phishing, with an estimated 120-150 million scam messages sent monthly. Around 300,000 people fall victim, but only a fraction report incidents, according to the report.

Telecom operators have raised concerns over the rising threat of spam and scams on OTT platforms. However, efforts to control them remain ineffective as these platforms are not regulated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) or the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

With telecom operators increasingly raising concerns over unchecked scams on OTT platforms, Airtel is pushing for stricter regulations to safeguard users.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

