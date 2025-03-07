Verizon Infuses AI into Network, Achieves New 5G Upload Speed, Adds IoT Partners



American telecommunications service provider Verizon Communications (Verizon), in collaboration with Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies, has deployed multi-vendor RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) functionality in its commercial network. Verizon said this deployment marks a significant advancement in Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology, showcasing how Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances Verizon's network to drive operational efficiency and an optimised customer experience. In this first multi-vendor deployment, Verizon integrated Samsung's AI-powered Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) with Qualcomm's Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite's RIC to integrate energy efficiency into its network.

RAN Intelligent Controller

The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a software-based component within a mobile network's Radio Access Network (RAN) that uses artificial intelligence and automation to optimise network performance by making decisions based on network conditions. It's a key part of the Open RAN architecture, enabling the integration of third-party applications to enhance network capabilities.

Verizon said the RIC controls applications that manage numerous functions on the network, called rApps, which leverage data and insights from the RAN to improve various aspects of mobile communication, such as coverage, capacity, efficiency and service quality. With the evolution of the RAN Intelligent Controller, automation platforms are now being developed independently of specific vendors and deployed on virtualised, open platforms.

Verizon added that it can now efficiently manage intelligent solutions and applications like rApps utilising open interfaces and standardised protocols from standards bodies such as 3GPP and the O-RAN Alliance, allowing for more flexible and scalable network deployment and management.

Enhancing Network Efficiency with AI

By integrating Samsung's AI-ESM with Qualcomm's Dragonwing RIC, Verizon reported achieving energy savings in its commercial network. Samsung's AI-ESM analyses site environments, traffic patterns, and network impact, dynamically adjusting energy usage. The system automatically deactivates cell or transmission paths during low-traffic periods and reactivates them when demand rises. In field tests, this resulted in an average of 15 percent energy savings, peaking at 35 percent per sector.

Qualcomm's Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite further enhances programmability to enable a vendor-neutral rApp marketplace. Its Data Management Layer (DML) offers AI-driven RAN services, including Hybrid Neural Network (HNN) and Deep Neural Network (DNN) technologies, for intelligent network optimisation.

"Expanding on our industry-leading success with deploying O-RAN compliant radios and distributed units throughout our network, the introduction of the RAN Intelligent Controller will allow for greater flexibility and control over network operations," said the Senior Vice President of Network Technology, Strategy, and Planning at Verizon.

"We believe that virtualisation is the key to realising the true benefits of AI. Samsung's software-based vRAN provides the most optimal foundation to apply and utilise AI technology," said Magnus Ojert, Senior Vice President and Head of US Networks Business at Samsung Electronics America. "Leveraging the large-scale vRAN network that Verizon and Samsung have built together, we will continue to maintain our competitive edge in the AI era, advancing AI-powered solutions to create a positive impact on the environment around the world."

"By enabling a vendor-neutral rApp marketplace, empowered by a set of RAN AI services, we are jointly fostering a diverse ecosystem and supporting a path of democratising RAN AI," added Ofir Zemer, VP of Product Management, Qualcomm Israel.

Verizon's new 5G upload speed record

In another announcement on February 26, Verizon claimed a US record-breaking 480 Mbps uplink performance during recent 5G trials using time division duplex (TDD) hardware from Ericsson and Qualcomm. The trial leveraged 200 MHz of sub-6 GHz C-band spectrum, employing 2x2 MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) on each 100 MHz channel, hosted on Ericsson's 4th generation 6672 RAN processor and Qualcomm's AIR 6449 integrated massive MIMO time division antenna.

What is MIMO?

According to the official release, MIMO is a technology that uses multiple antennas on both the network and the device to send and receive multiple data streams simultaneously. It enhances throughput, reliability, and coverage by leveraging multiple antennas to combat interference and improve signal strength.

What is TDD?

The trial also employed TDD (Time Division Duplex.) TDD is a method that allows both uplink and downlink to share the same frequency band but at different time slots. It is used to dynamically allocate time for uploads and downloads based on dynamically shifting network demands, and improves spectral efficiency, especially in scenarios where download and upload needs vary.

During the announcement, Verizon said the operator has been "actively optimising its network with 5G advanced technology, high-speed fiber, edge computing and intelligent management to efficiently handle the massive data demands of real-time applications, seamless cloud connectivity, and data-intensive demands of AI-driven workloads."

"Emerging applications, such as smart surveillance, industrial automation, augmented reality devices and generative AI models, require massive amounts of data to be continuously uploaded for analysis, decision-making, and model training," said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon. "Faster uplink speeds, in combination with the other advancements we’ve been introducing into our network, ensure that AI-driven systems can process real-time video feeds, sensor data, and user interactions without lag, improving responsiveness and accuracy. The work we are doing to drive uplink speeds is a key variable that will allow our customers to take advantage of these AI applications on our network."

According to Verizon, "extremely fast upload speeds are particularly critical for time-sensitive applications like healthcare diagnostics, remote robotics, and live broadcasting, where delays in data transmission can impact outcomes."

"With the 5G enhanced uplink capabilities demonstrated in this trial, businesses and industries will be able to unlock many benefits of AI, enabling smarter automation, improving efficiencies, and delivering more immersive user experiences," Verizon explained.

Social Media Upload Experience

"Real-time applications such as video conferencing, cloud gaming, IoT communications, and augmented reality (AR) also rely on robust uplink capabilities for seamless performance. Additionally, as more users generate and upload high-resolution content to platforms like social media and streaming services, strong uplink capabilities help maintain smooth performance and enhance customers' experience," Verizon further said.

"Reaching 480 Mbps uplink speeds is a remarkable achievement and highlights the strength of Ericsson's RAN technology," said Hannes Ekstrom, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon for Ericsson North America. "This breakthrough not only boosts data upload efficiency but also meets the high demands of real-time applications and AI-driven tasks."

"Fast upload speeds are essential for applications where every second matters, ensuring seamless data transmission from devices to the cloud for real-time interactions. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of empowering businesses to fully leverage AI, driving smarter automation, greater efficiency, and more engaging user experiences," said Sunil Patil, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies.

Verizon Adds New Partners Singtel, Skylo

Verizon Business has expanded its global IoT offering with IoT connectivity services from two new partners: Singapore-based operator SingTel and satellite service provider Skylo. Skylo is powering satellite IoT connectivity and services in the US to provide network assurance in areas with unreliable terrestrial coverage, with coverage availability to expand internationally in the future.

SingTel joins Bell Canada and Telenor IoT as Mobile Network Operator (MNO) partners to provide international IoT connectivity through Verizon's Global IoT Orchestration offering, which is now commercially available.

According to the operator, Global IoT Orchestration is integrated into the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform, through which IoT connectivity and services in all territories — domestic and international — can be managed centrally. With Global IoT Orchestration, Verizon says its customers can activate devices in international regions using eSIM profiles from its international carrier partners.

"Verizon Business IoT customers can now access wireless services in up to 200 territories around the world, conveniently managed through Verizon Business' ThingSpace IoT management platform," Verizon said in an announcement on March 5.

Develop Cybersecurity Tools with Accenture

On March 3, Verizon announced a partnership with Accenture to develop cybersecurity tools aimed at businesses. Under the initial phase of the deal, the two companies will offer new as-a-service capabilities, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR), and cyber-risk services. Following this initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.

"New advanced services will help companies identify security vulnerabilities and detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks and will be integrated with Verizon's portfolio of network solutions," Verizon said.

"We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers' most pressing needs," said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business.

"Our solutions, coupled with Verizon's core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks," said Manish Sharma, CEO – Americas, Accenture.

Verizon Highlights Progress with V-RAN

Verizon said it has been aggressively deploying Virtualised Radio Access Network (V-RAN) technology across its network to enhance flexibility, efficiency, and performance. As of early 2025, Verizon has over 170,000 O-RAN radios and over 22,900 V-RAN site locations in service in markets across the United States. "Leveraging partnerships with key vendors like Samsung, Wind River, and Intel, the deployment is the largest in the industry worldwide," Verizon said on February 27.

According to Verizon, these deployments are operational in cities coast to coast, providing service for rural areas such as Ellsworth ME, Amarillo, TX and Galveston, TX, and in high-density city centers such as NYC (Manhattan and across all boroughs), Philadelphia (the home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles), Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Columbus, and Cleveland. Verizon has also deployed virtualised RAN infrastructure in the most demanding environments such as NFL stadiums, Private Networks for Enterprise, and large events all over the country.

Verizon said its virtualised network architecture has been instrumental in supporting emerging technologies and services, including the rollout of 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions.

Verizon highlighted that during Super Bowl LIX, held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, its network showcased its robustness, as fans in and around the stadium utilised 38.1 terabytes (TB) of data, with approximately 53 percent of the 65,719 attendees connecting to Verizon's network.

Uploads During the Events

Verizon's virtualised network did not experience any congestion during the event, according to the operator. Verizon customers experienced peak download speeds of 4,161 Mbps (greater than 4Gbps) and upload speeds of 1,067 Mbps, outperforming competitors with median download speeds 2.4 times faster and median upload speeds 4.8 times faster.

"In today's digital age, the ability to share experiences instantaneously has become an integral part of major events. Attendees rely on robust network connectivity to upload photos, stream videos, and communicate with others in real-time," Verizon said.

Verizon Business Launches Turnkey IoT Solution

On February 25, Verizon Business launched a turnkey IoT solution, with the Atlanta Hawks as its first customer. Verizon Sensor Insights, a turnkey IoT solution that has been sold to companies in diverse industries such as food refrigeration and insurance, is being deployed by the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena to monitor and manage the temperature and condition of sensitive technical equipment and to better track waste disposal and resource efficiency.

The solution includes pre-approved sensors, Verizon-certified gateways, cellular connectivity, and a central management portal. Verizon said by deploying Sensor Insights to manage their network of IoT-enabled sensors at State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks are already gaining actionable insights into the technology equipment health and IDF room environment to better predict maintenance needs and create a smarter and more efficient arena, with plans to expand into new use cases in the coming months.