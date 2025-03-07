airtel postpaid mobile plans with netflix

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has two postpaid mobile plans that come with Netflix subscription. Netflix is one of the most popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms globally and in India. It is the most expensive OTT platform to get access to in India. One of the reasons why Netflix is very popular is the original titles that are produced and released quite freqently. Bharti Airtel is offering access to Netflix for free with its postpaid mobile plans. There are Bharti Airtel prepaid plans as well that offer OTT benefits, including Netflix. Today, we will keep our focus on the postpaid plans only.









Bharti Airtel Postpaid Mobile Plans that Bundle Netflix

Bharti Airtel Rs 1399 Postpaid Mobile Plan: The Rs 1399 postpaid mobile plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 4 SIM cards. This is a family plan. Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 150GB of data for the primary SIM. For the add-on SIMs, users get 30GB of data for each SIM. The Netflix Basic is offered for free with this plan. There are more OTT benefits such as free Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Mobile for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, and Airtel Xstream Premium. Other benefits include Blue Ribbon Bag benefit, VIP service, Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Mobile Plan: The Rs 1749 postpaid mobile plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 5 SIM cards. The plan comes with 200GB of data for the primary SIM card and 30GB of data for each of the additional SIM cards. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefits are Netflix Standard, Amazon Prime Mobile for six months, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. The other benefits included are Blue Ribbon Bag, free Hellotunes, VIP service, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.