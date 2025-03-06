Amazon Prime Video Rolls Out AI Dubbing Pilot for International Content

Prime Video's AI-powered dubbing feature launches in beta, offering English and Latin American Spanish support for select films and series.

  • The beta feature initially supports English and Latin American Spanish.
  • 12 licensed films and series, including El Cid: La Leyenda and Mi Mamá Lora, are part of the rollout.
  • AI dubbing combines machine learning with human localisation experts.

Prime Video Rolls Out AI Dubbing Pilot for International Content
Amazon's OTT video platform, Prime Video, is enhancing its streaming experience with AI-aided dubbing, making international content more accessible to audiences worldwide. The new AI-dubbing feature, rolling out on Wednesday, March 5, will initially support English and Latin American Spanish dubbing for 12 licensed films and series, including El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mama Lora, and Long Lost.

"To make its vast streaming library accessible to even more customers, Prime Video will begin offering AI-aided dubbing on licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise," Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon explained that this AI-powered pilot program takes a hybrid approach to dubbing, focusing on content that previously lacked dubbing and combining artificial intelligence with human localisation experts to ensure quality.

"At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers' experience with practical and useful AI innovation," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. "AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable."

The new AI functionality is now in beta and is expected to expand, allowing more audiences to enjoy films and series regardless of their country of origin. With over 200 million customers globally, Prime Video says it aims to provide more language options so viewers can enjoy as many movies and series as possible.

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

