Amazon Prime Video Rolls Out AI Dubbing Pilot for International Content



Amazon's OTT video platform, Prime Video, is enhancing its streaming experience with AI-aided dubbing, making international content more accessible to audiences worldwide. The new AI-dubbing feature, rolling out on Wednesday, March 5, will initially support English and Latin American Spanish dubbing for 12 licensed films and series, including El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mama Lora, and Long Lost.

Also Read: IMAX Partners with CAMB.AI for AI-Powered Content Localisation Services









AI-Aided Dubbing

"To make its vast streaming library accessible to even more customers, Prime Video will begin offering AI-aided dubbing on licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise," Amazon said in a blog post.

Hybrid Approach

Amazon explained that this AI-powered pilot program takes a hybrid approach to dubbing, focusing on content that previously lacked dubbing and combining artificial intelligence with human localisation experts to ensure quality.

"At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers' experience with practical and useful AI innovation," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. "AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable."

Also Read: Nvidia Unveils New AI Model Fugatto That Generates Audio from Text and Audio

Expanding AI-Powered Dubbing

The new AI functionality is now in beta and is expected to expand, allowing more audiences to enjoy films and series regardless of their country of origin. With over 200 million customers globally, Prime Video says it aims to provide more language options so viewers can enjoy as many movies and series as possible.