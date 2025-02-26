Bharti Airtel Service Validity Plans Under Rs 300

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has several prepaid plans that come with service validity and are priced under Rs 300. These plans are particularly good for people who want a short-term and affordable plan to stay connected to the 4G network. Since these plans are under Rs 300, you can't really expect 5G or a ton of data, but yes, there's unlimited voice calling.




Bharti Airtel has four plans that fit this category, and they cost Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299. These are the four plans that users can recharge with for getting short-term validity from Airtel. Let's take a look at the details of these vouchers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 199 plan comes with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. There's nothing more bundled with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 219 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 219 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, but the SMS benefit is capped at 300 in total. The service validity of this plan is 30 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 24 days. If you are wondering why this plan looks expensive compared to the above two, it is because of the data benefits. The Rs 249 plan comes with 1GB of daily data, and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 299 prepaid plan is actually the same as the Rs 249 plan, but with a longer service validity. The Rs 299 plan from Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. This plan has a service validity of 28 days. The other benefits of this plan are free Hellotunes access, that's all.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

