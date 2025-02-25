Capgemini Working on 300 Generative AI Projects, Says India CEO: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Capgemini’s India CEO Highlights How Generative AI is Transforming Business Strategies Beyond Cost Savings.

Highlights

  • Gen AI is shifting from cost-cutting to revenue generation for businesses.
  • An aircraft manufacturer is using Gen AI to design lighter materials.
  • The biggest challenge is adoption and adaptability, not the technology itself.


French information technology company Capgemini is working on over 300 generative AI (Gen AI) projects with clients, moving beyond proof-of-concept stages, according to its India CEO, Ashwin Yardi. Speaking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2024, Yardi highlighted that Gen AI is now driving revenue growth rather than just cost savings, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also Read: Capgemini Launches New Generative AI Solutions for Engineering and R&D




From Cost Savings to Revenue Generation

"I think it's a great opportunity both for services industries to help clients leverage AI in their products revenue and then of course, for our clients to use it drive their revenues," Yardi was quoted as saying in the report.

He further stated that Gen AI has moved beyond cost savings and is starting to create additional revenue streams for clients. "Anything which impacts the revenue of a customer is always the more exciting part than saving the costs for the customer," Yardi said, according to the report.

He cited the example of an aircraft manufacturer using Gen AI to design lighter materials to reduce the weight of the aircraft.

Also Read: Capgemini and C3 AI Expand Partnership to Boost Enterprise AI Solutions

Biggest Challenge: Adoption, Not Technology

The pace of acceptance and adaptability to Gen AI is the main challenge rather than the technology itself, Yardi reportedly said, while responding to a question on whether organisations are doing enough to address the workforce's cultural change.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, he reportedly stated, "It's not AI which replaces a human, it's a human that is leveraging AI (and) replacing some other another human."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

