Capgemini and C3 AI Expand Partnership to Boost Enterprise AI Solutions

Reported by Kripa B

The collaboration combines C3 AI's platform and Capgemini's expertise to enhance efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in key sectors.

Highlights

  • AI partnership to enhance industries like life sciences, banking, and manufacturing.
  • Capgemini to broaden global C3 AI practice for joint clients.
  • Improved efficiency, productivity, and cost reductions for businesses worldwide.

C3 AI, an enterprise AI software application company, and Capgemini, a business and information technology company, have announced an expanded partnership to accelerate and enhance the delivery of enterprise AI solutions across industries, including life sciences, energy, utilities, government, banking, and manufacturing. The collaboration combines C3 AI's enterprise AI applications with Capgemini's deep industry expertise, implementation capabilities, and capacity, the companies said in a release this week.

Also Read: Capgemini Launches New Generative AI Solutions for Engineering and R&D




Global Expansion of Enterprise AI Solutions

As part of the partnership extension, Capgemini will expand its global C3 AI practice to deliver Enterprise AI solutions to joint clients, driving efficiency, productivity, and cost reductions with rapid time-to-value.

"AI is reshaping the way we work and business leaders across industries are focused on leveraging its transformative potential. Our collaboration with Capgemini will empower organisations to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and gain a competitive edge through Enterprise AI," said Thomas M Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI.

Empowering Industries with AI Transformation

"By combining Capgemini's transformation expertise with C3 AI's world-class platform and applications, we will help organisations across the globe to achieve operational resilience, accelerate time-to-value, and stay ahead in their industries," said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

Also Read: TCS Launches Nvidia Business Unit to Propel AI Adoption Across Industries

Joint Clients Achieving Operational Efficiency

According to the official release, Capgemini and C3 AI are already helping several joint clients realise business value through improved efficiency and streamlined manufacturing.

Reported By

