Windstream Wholesale Expands Network Connectivity Options at Myrtle Beach

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Windstream Wholesale strengthens its US network infrastructure by launching a new Point of Presence (POP) and activating 400G wavelength services at the DC Blox Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Highlights

  • Windstream Wholesale launches a new Point of Presence (POP) in Myrtle Beach, SC.
  • 400G wavelength services now available at the DC Blox Cable Landing Station (CLS).
  • Improved connectivity to global subsea cables, including Anjana, Firmina, and Nuvem.

Follow Us

Windstream Wholesale Expands Network Connectivity Options at Myrtle Beach
Windstream Wholesale, a US provider of advanced network solutions, announced on Monday that it has expanded its network connectivity in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It has launched a new network Point of Presence (POP) and activated domestic US wavelength services at the DC Blox Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach. This provides the ability to offer up to 400G wave service from the DC Blox site through Windstream Wholesale's long-haul Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

Also Read: Windstream Completes 800G Transatlantic Network Service Trial with Partners




Enhancing Connectivity to Global Subsea Cables

Windstream Wholesale said this initiative is aimed at delivering robust lit and dark fiber services via diverse connectivity to subsea cables landing in Myrtle Beach. Located between Virginia Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, the DC Blox CLS site offers connectivity to international customers seeking US gateway options.

Windstream Wholesale anticipates a growing demand for lit capacity connections to subsea cables, including Anjana, a 7,121 km fiber-optic cable linking Myrtle Beach to Santander, Spain; Firmina, which connects Myrtle Beach with various countries in South America; and Nuvem, which establishes connections between Myrtle Beach, Bermuda, and Portugal.

Also Read: Windstream Wholesale Expands Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance to Miami

Strengthening Network Resilience and Diversity

"By activating wavelength services to the DC Blox Cable Landing Station, we are significantly enhancing our network's resilience and diversity, empowering our customers with unparalleled connectivity options to meet their evolving needs," said the president of Windstream Wholesale.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Mediatek continues the rebranding 4 years old SoC from 2021 relaunched in 2025 as New SoC D7400 in 2025 =…

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 6400 SoC

shivraj roy :

OFF TOPIC In the search of VI 5G before it officially launches in Mumbai This evening I took my time…

Anthropic Launches AI Hybrid Reasoning Model and New Coding Assistant

Arjun :

Ha bhai , 15th jan ko site updated hui hain. B1 ( 20mhz) , b8 ( only 3mhz for lte,…

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

Sujata :

But Jio is also using ericsson?

Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson to Transition to 5G Standalone…

Shivraj Roy :

That’s true I’ve seen Jio 5G network in the middle of nowhere while travelling from howrah to mumbai

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments