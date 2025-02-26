Windstream Wholesale Expands Network Connectivity Options at Myrtle Beach



Windstream Wholesale, a US provider of advanced network solutions, announced on Monday that it has expanded its network connectivity in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It has launched a new network Point of Presence (POP) and activated domestic US wavelength services at the DC Blox Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach. This provides the ability to offer up to 400G wave service from the DC Blox site through Windstream Wholesale's long-haul Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

Enhancing Connectivity to Global Subsea Cables

Windstream Wholesale said this initiative is aimed at delivering robust lit and dark fiber services via diverse connectivity to subsea cables landing in Myrtle Beach. Located between Virginia Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, the DC Blox CLS site offers connectivity to international customers seeking US gateway options.

Windstream Wholesale anticipates a growing demand for lit capacity connections to subsea cables, including Anjana, a 7,121 km fiber-optic cable linking Myrtle Beach to Santander, Spain; Firmina, which connects Myrtle Beach with various countries in South America; and Nuvem, which establishes connections between Myrtle Beach, Bermuda, and Portugal.

Strengthening Network Resilience and Diversity

"By activating wavelength services to the DC Blox Cable Landing Station, we are significantly enhancing our network's resilience and diversity, empowering our customers with unparalleled connectivity options to meet their evolving needs," said the president of Windstream Wholesale.