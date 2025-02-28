Airtel 30 Days Service Validity Plans

The cheapest plan in this list is the Rs 219 option. It comes with 30 days of service validity. Users get 3GB of 4G data with this plan. There's unlimited voice calling bundled here along with 300 SMS.

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has three prepaid plans that come with 30 days of service validity. These plans cost Rs 219, Rs 355, and Rs 589. These are all plans that were introduced by Airtel once the telecom regulatory body asked the telcos to bring plans that come with 30 days and one month validity. Bharti Airtel offers these plans to customers throughout the country. If you are an Airtel customer looking to recharge with a 30 day plan, then you should check out the benefits of these plans below.




Bharti Airtel 30 Days Service Validity Plans Listed and Explained

The cheapest plan in this list is the Rs 219 option. It comes with 30 days of service validity. Users get 3GB of 4G data with this plan. There's unlimited voice calling bundled here along with 300 SMS. Airtel also offers a talktime balance of Rs 5 on the user's account with this plan. The additional benefits bundled here are Xstream App free content access and free Hellotunes.

The second plan in this list is the Rs 355 option. The Rs 355 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with Xstream Play access, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and free Hellotunes. The service validity of this plan is 30 days.

Lastly, there's the Rs 589 prepaid plan. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 50GB of data, and 300 SMS. The Rs 589 plan from Airtel comes with also 30 days of service validity. The additional benefits of this plan are free hellotunes, Xstream Play, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Bharti Airtel doesn't offer truly unlimited 5G data with either of these plans. Only users who recharge with 2GB daily data planss are eligible to get unlimited 5G from the telco.

