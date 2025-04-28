Realme GT 7 India Launch Teased, Here are the Details

Realme GT 7 recently launched in China. The device is now teased to launch in India as well. Realme said that this smartphone is going to be the first one in the country to support six hours of stable 120fps gameplay while playing BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India in November 2024. Now the company is all set to bring the GT 7 to India as well, as the more affordable option. There's no clear timeline on when the launch will take place, but it is going to happen in the near future. Let's take a look at the confirmed details so far.









Realme GT 7: What Do You Get?

The Realme GT 7 has launched in china and we expect the device to boast similar specifications in India as well. The Realme GT 7 will likely launch with a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports 6500nits of peak brightness and 2600Hz instant touch sampling rate along with 4608Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Realme GT 7 features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide shooter. There's a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The Realme GT 7 has a 7700mm square VC cooling chamber and packs a 7200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging. It will be interesting to see when thsiis device actually launches in India.