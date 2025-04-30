

The recently launched Airtel-Blinkit partnership for 10-minute doorstep delivery of SIM cards has been put on hold. The move comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raised queries over the self-KYC process being followed and instructed strict adherence to existing verification norms, PTI reported, citing sources.

Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery

On April 15, Bharti Airtel announced its collaboration with Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, to deliver prepaid and postpaid SIM cards to customers across 16 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The service, which promised delivery within 10 minutes for a nominal fee of Rs 49, has now been temporarily suspended.

Service Suspension and Current Status

According to the report, a person familiar with the matter clarified that the offering has been "put on hold, not discontinued." A search on the Blinkit platform currently yields no results for Airtel SIM cards.

Regulatory Intervention by the DoT

The DoT recently issued a communication to telecom service providers reiterating that the existing self-KYC procedures must be "scrupulously" followed, as per prevailing instructions, the report said.

As per the initial announcement, customers were to activate the SIM using Aadhaar-based KYC authentication within 15 days of delivery. The offering also supported mobile number portability and included access to Airtel customer support via the Airtel Thanks app.

