Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Service Put on Hold Following DoT Scrutiny: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

The telecom-quick commerce tie-up faces regulatory roadblocks over self-KYC compliance.

Highlights

  • Airtel-Blinkit SIM delivery service launched in 16 major cities.
  • DoT raises concerns over self-KYC process compliance.
  • Service suspended temporarily, not permanently discontinued.

Follow Us

Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Service Put on Hold Following DoT Scrutiny: Report
The recently launched Airtel-Blinkit partnership for 10-minute doorstep delivery of SIM cards has been put on hold. The move comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raised queries over the self-KYC process being followed and instructed strict adherence to existing verification norms, PTI reported, citing sources.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery




Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery

On April 15, Bharti Airtel announced its collaboration with Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, to deliver prepaid and postpaid SIM cards to customers across 16 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The service, which promised delivery within 10 minutes for a nominal fee of Rs 49, has now been temporarily suspended.

Service Suspension and Current Status

According to the report, a person familiar with the matter clarified that the offering has been "put on hold, not discontinued." A search on the Blinkit platform currently yields no results for Airtel SIM cards.

Also Read: Airtel Wi-Fi Entry-Level Plans Detailed: IPTV, Wi-Fi 6, and OTT Benefits in April 2025

Regulatory Intervention by the DoT

The DoT recently issued a communication to telecom service providers reiterating that the existing self-KYC procedures must be "scrupulously" followed, as per prevailing instructions, the report said.

As per the initial announcement, customers were to activate the SIM using Aadhaar-based KYC authentication within 15 days of delivery. The offering also supported mobile number portability and included access to Airtel customer support via the Airtel Thanks app.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They are gaining customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar etc, So they won't offer unlimited 4G in these.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Faraz :

They are gaining customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar etc, So they won't offer unlimited 4G in these.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Faraz :

Rs 380 for 28 days, Rs 680 for 56 days, and Rs 1020 for 84 days.It's mentioned in article.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Gaurang :

They should give unlimited 4G in Delhi too, there are plenty of Airtel users which Vi can win by densifying…

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Shivraj Roy :

Only the 3599 plan matches jio

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments