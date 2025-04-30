

American telecom company Verizon's Business unit, Verizon Business, is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as a critical differentiator in its network portfolio. A senior executive at Verizon Business reportedly emphasised that AI will play a vital role in enhancing the company's offerings, such as Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and SD-WAN, enabling global enterprises to achieve cost efficiencies, improved governance, and flexible connectivity models.

Also Read: Verizon and Partners to Launch First 5G Network APIs in US with Aduna









AI Positioned as a Strategic Differentiator

"Over the years, we have expanded our network portfolio to include network-as-a-service (NaaS), SD-WAN, and others. Now AI will act as a critical part of how we roll out networks for large global enterprises," Jophy Varghese, APAC head (SI) and country manager for India at Verizon Business, told ETTelecom in an interview.

Verizon AI Connect

Varghese reportedly noted that AI will allow enterprise customers to gain visibility over their networks while offering scalable, cost-effective solutions. Verizon has already launched "Verizon AI Connect," a suite of integrated AI solutions aimed at helping businesses deploy AI workloads at scale, in January.

Also Read: Verizon Launches AI Connect to Power Scalable AI Workloads

Key Tech Partnerships Boost AI Capabilities

The company has also forged key partnerships with hyperscalers and technology companies, including Google, Meta, Vultor, and Nvidia to strengthen its AI capabilities.

According to the report, AI adoption is accelerating across the telecom sector, with applications ranging from customer-facing chatbots to optimising radio network performance and energy efficiency.

Verizon Business Focus Areas

Varghese further said that Verizon Business is currently prioritising its work in three areas, which include global network managed services, secure hybrid networks, and cybersecurity. "All these elements come together as part of the core network. Apart from that, we have unified communications, or contact center solutions," he said, as per the report.

Also Read: Verizon Leverages AI Tools to Transform Customer Experience

5G Commitment and Expansion into 6G

Despite challenges in 5G monetisation, the executive reportedly said that Verizon remains committed to continued investment in 5G infrastructure, with expansion into 6G technology eventually.

According to the executive, the company would explore opportunities in various areas, such as modernising enterprises, scaling up new network roll-outs, and orchestrating the global network with multiple partners while ensuring security at the same time, the report said.