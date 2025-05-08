Beyond.pl Launches Sovereign AI Factory at 100MW Data Center Campus in Poland



Data center operator Beyond.pl has announced the launch of a sovereign AI Factory at its 100MW Data Center Campus in Poznan, Poland. The initiative makes Beyond.pl as one of the first providers in the Central Eastern European (CEE) region to commercially deploy and provide a full-suite AI development platform, encompassing AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), Nvidia AI Enterprise software, data center, infrastructure and managed services.

Built on Nvidia Infrastructure

The new offering is built on the Nvidia DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputing platform, powered by Nvidia's Blackwell GPU architecture, DGX B200, interconnected and scaled with Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. According to Beyond.pl, the offering delivers the scale and performance required for enterprises to develop, test, and deploy advanced AI solutions across training and inference workloads.

"It is the first offering on the CEE market based on Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with DGX B200 systems and Pure Storage FlashBlade, a consolidated scale-out file and object storage platform," the company said.

Alliance with Pure Storage

To meet the growing AI demand, Beyond.pl and Pure Storage, the IT company that delivers advanced data storage technology and services, have entered into a definitive agreement to provide access to sovereign next-generation infrastructure and software services to facilitate AI deployments in collaboration with Nvidia.

Pure Storage's FlashBlade S500, a scale-out file and object storage platform certified for DGX SuperPOD, enables simultaneous data stream processing, accelerating AI model training and reducing latency.

"We are investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and software that provides gigantic computing power so that businesses driving innovation in Poland and the CEE region can do so while ensuring control over data and the IP that they create with the ability to competitively scale their innovations globally, without any constraints. Investing in AI is fundamental for helping our economy to grow and compete with international players," said Wojciech Stramski, CEO of Beyond.pl.

"The introduction of the Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, the world's most modern AI supercomputer, to Beyond.pl eliminates the critical problem of lack of access to sovereign high-performance computing power to further the democratisation of access to AI."

Beyond.pl's platform is supported by Nvidia AI Enterprise, a cloud-native software stack designed to streamline AI development. The suite includes Nvidia NIM microservices, which optimise model performance and facilitate a seamless transition from prototype to production.

"Our partnership provides organisations with access to solutions which will enhance AI projects through validated designs to support customer's complex needs. Pure Storage's enterprise capabilities, experience in scaling AI solutions for customers, and seamless SuperPOD integration with FlashBlade means we're well-positioned to support Beyond.pl's AI Factory," commented Omar Akar, RVP, METCA region at Pure Storage.

Regulatory Compliance

Physically located within Beyond.pl's Poznan campus, the company says, the infrastructure is fully compliant with EU regulations, including the AI Act, GDPR, and NIS2, ensuring sovereign data governance. The AI Factory also allows enterprises to right-size their GPU investments without the overhead of managing dedicated data centers.

Positioned halfway between Berlin and Warsaw, Beyond.pl's campus offers latency as low as 4 milliseconds to major European cities. Data Center 2 on the campus holds both ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 and EN 50600 Class 4 certifications and has maintained 100 percent uptime since opening in 2016.

Sustainability at the Core

Beyond.pl says the site is powered entirely by renewable energy, with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 and minimal water consumption. "The company has also commenced collaboration with Veolia Energia Poznan - the local district heat provider - on a project aimed to recover waste heat of approximately 30 MW in the project's 1st phase. The partnership is Poland's first heat recovery initiative between a data center and a district heating company," Beyond.pl announced on May 7, 2025.

"AI Factories are the engines of a new industrial revolution, enabling nations and enterprises to manufacture intelligence at unprecedented scale," said Carlo Ruiz, vice president, Enterprise Solutions at Nvidia. "The Beyond.pl Nvidia DGX SuperPOD brings transformative AI supercomputing to Central Eastern Europe, empowering innovators with sovereign, high-performance infrastructure to accelerate breakthroughs and fuel the region's global AI ambitions."

Beyond.pl's current deployment is the first phase of a larger project to establish a large-scale AI Factory on its Poznan campus, with the capability to deliver high-density colocation up to 140kW per rack.