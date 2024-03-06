Vodafone Idea Deploys Network for Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service



As India's first underwater metro rail service was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today, Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced that it has completed its network deployment to provide connectivity across Kolkata's underwater metro rail service. With this network deployment from Vi, its customers traveling via the metro service will be able to experience network connectivity across the entire 16.6-kilometer route of the Green Line metro, Vodafone Idea said on Wednesday.

Seamless Connectivity for Commuters

Vi said that to ensure seamless network connectivity for travelers commuting from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, it has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, including a 10.8-kilometer stretch consisting of 6 underground stations (Phool Bagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah Station, Howrah Maidan) and 11 ground/elevated stations (Teghoria, Raghunathpur, Baguiati, Dum Dum Park, Kestopur, Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium).

Comprehensive Network Deployment

Vi noted that out of these 11 elevated stations, 6 stations, namely Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium, are accessible to the public and the other 5 stations will also be opened in due course. However, network infrastructure deployment across all the stations is completed, Vi said.

To enable connectivity inside the tunnel, which is located 13 meters below the Hooghly riverbed and 33 meters below the surface level, Vi has deployed IBS (in-building solutions) inside the tunnel under the river as well as the underground metro tunnel.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Commenting on the network deployment, Naveen Singhvi, Cluster Business Head - East, Vodafone Idea, said, "The inauguration of this East-West Metro corridor is a long-cherished dream for the citizens of Kolkata & Howrah."

"We are delighted to share that our network deployment across this underwater rail route will offer an uninterrupted, seamless, and superior network experience to our Vi customers. This initiative is a testament to Vi’s commitment to providing a delightful experience to our customers for a better tomorrow," Naveen added.

Vi said its customers can now stay connected and enjoy uninterrupted entertainment throughout their journey on the Green Line route.