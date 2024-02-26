Airtel to Offer Network Services in India’s First Underwater Metro in Kolkata

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, is going to offer network connectivity services to commuters travelling via underwater metro in Kolkata. The telco is deploying high-capacity nodes 35 meters below river Hooghly to ensure its customers get the best quality network services when travelling via India's first underwater metro.




In a release, the telco said, "Airtel has invested in the infrastructure ahead of the actual commercial launch of service, which is expected soon. This makes Airtel the first operator to deliver seamless connectivity through the 4.8km stretch in Kolkata’s East–West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade."

To facilitate the service, Airtel has connected the 4.8 km stretch between Howrah Maidan, Howrah Station, Mahakaran and Esplanade stations through fiber. By deploying the high-capacity nodes, Airtel has ensured that its customers also get access to a seamless 5G experience in the metro.

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, said, "Airtel is committed to pushing boundaries to better serve its customers. This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga."

The underwater metro in Kolkata will be opened to the public soon. Airtel has said that it has become the first operator to enable connectivity 35 meters below river Hooghly. It won't be long before the other telecom operators also set up their networks to ensure people travelling through the underwater metro get decent network services.

Bharti Airtel is very close to completing its target of 5G rollout. The telco will reduce 5G capex FY25 onwards by almost half and focus on improving profitability.

