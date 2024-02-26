Deutsche Telekom and Sony Test 5G Network APIs to Enhance Live TV Production

Deutsche Telekom and Sony have announced the successful testing of Nevion's VideoIPath media orchestration platform with 5G network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This solution, developed by Sony and its subsidiary Nevion, uses Deutsche Telekom's network APIs to make optimum use of 5G networks, offering unprecedented low latency and reliable bandwidth essential for live, professional video production, according to the official release.

Live Production Challenges

"5G technology is of high interest to broadcasters, because of the logistical agility and potential savings it provides in live production."

However, challenges persist, particularly in high-end live production scenarios where massive volumes of video data must be transmitted in real time without fail. To address these challenges, Sony and Deutsche Telekom's joint testing focused on optimizing latency and bandwidth through network APIs.

The capability to ensure enhanced live TV production with 5G, so that the live feed will be transferred with optimized latency and bandwidth, is demonstrated using Network APIs in Sony and Deutsche Telekom's joint testing, according to the joint statement.

Integration of Smart Bandwidth Management

The test setup showcased the integration of Nevion's smart bandwidth management capabilities and Sony's ultra-low latency video compression technology with Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA network.

Conducted in a Deutsche Telekom lab environment in Krakow, Poland, the tests utilized a 5G standalone (SA) testbed to simulate real-world conditions. Sony's equipment, including the CBK-RPU7 HEVC 4K/HD remote production unit and the 5G Portable Data Transmitter PDT-FP1, were used to demonstrate the feasibility of live TV production over 5G networks.

"Live TV with multiple cameras means high technical requirements. 5G Standalone simplifies this kind of complex media production: Standardized, programmable interfaces ensure low latency times and stable bandwidths. In combination with 5G modems and innovative data compression, the quality of service can be adapted to optimize particularly important video signals. This makes broadcasting operations more efficient. Together with our partner Sony, we have successfully tested this 5G innovation," said Deutsche Telekom.

Launch of 5G Live Video Production

In September 2023, Telekom announced the commercial launch of 5G live video production via network slicing, together with RTL, as reported by TelecomTalk.

