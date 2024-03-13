Liberty Networks Activates Two New PoPs in Mexico and Guatemala



Liberty Networks, an infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, has announced the activation of two new Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in Merida, Mexico, and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. These new PoPs will provide high-speed IP Transit, DDOS Protection, MPLS, and Ethernet services to content providers, wholesalers, and enterprises in the respective metropolitan areas, Liberty Networks said on Tuesday.

Strengthening Infrastructure

With the addition of these new PoPs, Liberty Networks expands its reach to 94 wholesale PoPs. The company said its operation provides the backbone for connectivity across the region through a footprint connecting approximately 40 countries, with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cable and 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial networks.

Reportedly, this expansion aims to enhance the customer experience by improving reliability and performance for critical operations, while also delivering faster data transfer speeds.

"The new PoPs in Mexico and Guatemala are significant steps towards expanding network coverage across the region. We continue to invest in critical connectivity infrastructure as part of our USD 250 million investment plan over the next five years, which we announced last year," Liberty Latin America said. "These cities are experiencing rapid growth and boast thriving internet markets, coupled with stable economies. This strategic positioning ensures we can support the region's flourishing digital landscape."

GD-1 and LN-1 Systems

Last year, Liberty Networks and Gold Data announced the launch of their new subsea cable systems, GD-1 and LN-1, complementing the new Points-of-Presence build. The subsea system provides two diverse routes with the shortest latency from Mexico to the US, offering additional connectivity between critical hubs in Mexico and the US as new routes, the company said.

The activation of the new Points-of-Presence serves the local markets of Merida and Quetzaltenango, acting as central hubs for businesses requiring reliable and scalable connections to the United States.