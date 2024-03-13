One NZ to Create Separate Entity for Its Fibre Assets

These fiber assets include over 11,000 km of terrestrial fiber plus access to four subsea cables.

Highlights

  • Plans unveiled to establish a dedicated fiber entity to maximize network asset value.
  • Rebranding efforts have resulted in positive feedback and improved key metrics, surpassing competitors.
  • Implementation of AI technology driving up to 7x performance uplift across various business sectors.

New Zealand operator One NZ will cover 99.5 percent of the population and 60 percent of the geography of New Zealand with an upgraded 4G/5G Network by 2025. Additionally, the company revealed its plans to establish a separate fiber entity to maximize the usage and value of its network assets, Infratil said in its Investor Day report.

Also Read: Infratil to Acquire Majority Stake in One New Zealand




Fiber Infrastructure

These fiber assets include over 11,000 km of terrestrial fiber plus access to four subsea cables, namely TGA (46 percent owned), Aqualink (100 percent owned), and IRUs (Indefeasible Right of Use) on Hawaiki and Southern Cross.

Brand Recognition and Performance Metrics

The operator added that its rebranding has been well-received by New Zealanders, and almost all of One NZ's key metrics are now ahead of Vodafone NZ's, including awareness and non-customer consideration.

2G/3G Network Shut Down

Furthermore, One NZ noted that the full upgrade of the mobile network to 4G/5G, extending coverage with SpaceX, and the 3G and 2G shutdowns are all on track. The 3G Network is being retired by 2025, and the 2G Network by 2026, and the spectrum will be refarmed for increased 4G/5G performance, the company said.

Also Read: One NZ, Optus and TPG Telecom Deploy IPAA for Accelerating 5G Deployments

AI Integration

The company also said AI continues to drive benefits, with up to a 7x uplift in performance across areas where AI has been deployed, and it is now scaling AI across the business to drive both cost and revenue benefits.

From April 1, 2024, all electricity purchased by One NZ will be renewable, meaning zero Scope 2 emissions for power usage, the presentation said.

Expert Opinion

