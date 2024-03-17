Android 15 Could Let You Track Device even When it is Switched Off: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Google plans to introduce a new Powered Off Finding API to Android 15. With this API, locating devices even when they are powered off will be possible.

Highlights

  • Google will release the Android 15 later this year.
  • Google is trying to make Android 15 ultra-safe for consumers by not only protecting their digital privacy but also helping users track their phones when it is switched off.
  • If you are relying on Google's Find My Device to locate or track your phone when it is lost, you can only do that if your phone is switched on.

Follow Us

android 15 could let you track device

Google will release the Android 15 later this year. The tech giant is trying to make Android 15 ultra-safe for consumers by not only protecting their digital privacy but also helping users track their phones when it is switched off. Currently, if you are relying on Google's Find My Device to locate or track your phone when it is lost, you can only do that if your phone is switched on. Since the battery of your phone can always run off or your phone can be switched off by another person, it becomes hard to track the device in such a scenario.




Read More - Motorola Expected to Bring Moto Edge 50 to India on April 3: Report

Google plans to introduce a new Powered Off Finding API to Android 15. With this API, locating devices even when they are powered off will be possible, according to an Android Police report. The system works by storing pre-computed Bluetooth beacons within the memory of the Bluetooth controller.

But there's something that we need to understand here. Not every phone running on Android 15 would be able to support this. This is because there would requirement for specialised hardware. Thus, while many old devices would get Android 15 from their respective OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), it wouldn't necessarily mean that they will be able to take advantage of this feature.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Protection Package Now Available for Rs 269

The report said that Google Pixel 9 would be able to support this. Further, the Pixel 8 could also support this as it has required hardware specifications. One thing to note here is that the feature would require some battery, even if the phone is switched off. Google hasn't given a concrete date for the rollout of Android 15. But we can expect it to be rolled out officially during mid-2024, starting with the Pixel 9 series and then as per the trend, Samsung might become one of the first OEMs to roll it out for its flagship devices.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments