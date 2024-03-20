REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kollam District of Kerala

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The network enhancement project was undertaken across 18 towns and 78 villages covering a population base of 7 lakhs, Airtel said on Wednesday

Highlights

  • Additional sites deployed in 18 towns and 78 villages.
  • Improved customer experience on voice and data connectivity.
  • Expansion part of national Rural Enhancement Project.

Follow Us

REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kollam District of Kerala
Bharti Airtel announced today that it has deployed additional sites in the Kollam district of Kerala to densify its network. "The network enhancement project was undertaken across 18 towns and 78 villages covering a population base of 7 lakhs," Airtel said on Wednesday, adding that the additional sites will further enhance customer experience on both voice and data connectivity in the region.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Jharkhand Under USOF




Network Densification in Kollam

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Karunagappally, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Kunnathur, Punalur, and Pathanapuram under the Kollam district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable access to high-speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns in Kollam.

This follows earlier network footprint expansions in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Alappuzha District of Kerala

National Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, the company will be enhancing its network in 1,600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala. The rural enhancement project includes all 14 districts of Kerala to increase network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel mentioned.

Airtel Network Coverage in Kerala

According to Airtel, its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala

"With this, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are equipped with better network, making Airtel available even in remote locations," Airtel said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Just checked.. My average data consumption is 4-5 GB per day. Since I am watching everything in full HD.

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments