REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kollam District of Kerala



Bharti Airtel announced today that it has deployed additional sites in the Kollam district of Kerala to densify its network. "The network enhancement project was undertaken across 18 towns and 78 villages covering a population base of 7 lakhs," Airtel said on Wednesday, adding that the additional sites will further enhance customer experience on both voice and data connectivity in the region.

Network Densification in Kollam

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Karunagappally, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Kunnathur, Punalur, and Pathanapuram under the Kollam district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable access to high-speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns in Kollam.

This follows earlier network footprint expansions in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.

National Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, the company will be enhancing its network in 1,600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala. The rural enhancement project includes all 14 districts of Kerala to increase network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel mentioned.

Airtel Network Coverage in Kerala

According to Airtel, its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

"With this, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are equipped with better network, making Airtel available even in remote locations," Airtel said.