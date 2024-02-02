Jio Launches Two Data Boosters for Jio AirFiber Users

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Reliance Jio introduces new data booster packs to augment data usage for AirFiber subscribers.

Highlights

  • New data booster packs cater to heavy data users on Jio AirFiber.
  • Options include Rs 101 and Rs 251 packs, supplementing the existing Rs 401 pack.
  • Boosters offer additional data benefits with base plan speeds.

Follow Us

Jio Launches Two Data Boosters for Jio AirFiber Users
Reliance Jio has announced the launch of two data boosters for its AirFiber users. Jio AirFiber is an alternative service offering to TV, DTH, or broadband, allowing users to stream content or, as the company claims, providing an entertainment experience through its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service on its 5G Network integrated into one platform.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFibre Data Offering is Better Than Jio’s: Check Why




According to TelecomTalk, Jio AirFiber offers multiple plans for its users. Although the plans come with multiple speed options ranging from 30 Mbps to as high as 1 Gbps (in select areas), they come with a bundled high-speed usage or Fair Usage Policy of 1 TB (1000GB) per month.

Boosting Data Balance

To cater to users whose primary purpose is streaming content and who require substantial data usage, Jio has introduced two new data add-ons to supplement their data balance. Jio today announced the launch of the Rs 101 and Rs 251 Data Booster Packs, in addition to the already existing Rs 401 Data Booster Pack reported earlier by TelecomTalk.

The Rs 101 AirFiber Data Booster Pack will offer 100GB of data at the base plan speed, while the Rs 251 Data Pack will come with 500GB of data benefit at the same speed as that of the Active base plan. Both plans come with Active Base Plan validity. It's worth noting that the existing Rs 401 Data Booster Pack provides an additional 1000GB of data to users.

Also Read: Breaking: Jio AirFiber Now Offers Rs 401 Plan, But it is Not a Normal Plan

Plan Validity

Jio stated that all data booster packs are co-terminus with the base plan, meaning any additional data booster packs purchased will expire simultaneously with the associated base plan. Additionally, Jio mentioned that the Data Add-on pack will function at the existing plan speed and bill cycle.

For instance, if you purchase a monthly data plan expiring on the 15th of each month, and then acquire a data booster pack halfway through the month, the booster pack will expire on the 15th along with the base plan, providing the same speeds. Moreover, Jio customers can perform multiple recharges of these Data Packs.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments