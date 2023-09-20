Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is not in the interest of Verizon. Being one of the largest telecom players in the US (United States), Verizon wants to keep its focus on the local market only. The US telecom giant has a lot of room to grow in the US itself. Thus it will keep its focus inside the US market and won't be investing in the Indian telco Vodafone Idea. There were reports online that Vodaf0ne Idea could be acquired by either Amazon, Verizon or Starlink. But Verizon is clearly not interested in doing it right now, said a recent TNN report.









Vodafone Idea has also denied any talks with either of the above-mentioned companies for being acquired. The cash-strapped telco is trying to raise funds through equity and debt instruments. As per the report, Verizon sees India as a crucial part of its growth plans as India has talent pools that the company can't get anywhere else in the world.

Vodafone Idea's promoters had promised the government that they would bring external investment into the company. But that hasn't happened so far. The central government is currently the largest stakeholder in Vodafone Idea. This is something that could be a cause of concern for external investors.

But the government has kept its position ultra clear. Going by the previous statements given by the government, it doesn't want to interfere in the day-to-day operations of the telco. The only reason the center decided to take a stake in the company was to help Vi with its liquidity and debt concerns. Until promoters pitch in with more capital, the external investors are likely going to shy away from giving Vi their money. Vodafone Idea is in serious need of a huge fundraising as it has more short-term payments coming up along with the need to invest further in the mobile networks.