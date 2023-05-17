Airtel Black Bestseller Plan Bundles Postpaid, Broadband and DTH Services

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers consumers to bundle multiple services with Airtel Black. Airtel wants to drive its average revenue per user (ARPU) upwards with the Airtel Black service. The telco offers super affordable as well as quite expensive plans under the bundled service. Today, we will be looking at its bestseller plan, which comes with all the major services of Airtel for consumers. This includes postpaid, broadband and DTH (Direct-t0-Home) services. Let's take a look at the benefits and the cost of this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 2299 Plan

The Rs 2299 plan from Airtel Black is the bestseller amongst all the plans listed on the website. Note that you can also get custom-made plans from Airtel, depending on your needs. Amongst the listed plans, Rs 2299 plan is also the most expensive one. But the telco has listed it as its bestseller.

Read More - Airtel Black Plans Under Rs 1000 with DTH, OTT, Fiber Broadband and More

With the Rs 2299 plan, Airtel users get unlimited voice calling with the postpaid connection along with SMS benefits and 240GB of data (4 connections). This means that this plan is good for people who go for family postpaid plans. Then there's an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection with up to 300 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. Users also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Lastly, there's the DTH connection from Airtel Digital TV, which comes with Rs 350 worth of TV channels. Users get access to OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream App. Note that the price here is exclusive of GST. The best thing about this Airtel Black service is that you will get a single bill for all these services. Also, note that you can discontinue the service whenever you want.