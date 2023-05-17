Airtel Black Bestseller Plan Bundles Postpaid, Broadband and DTH Services

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 2299 plan from Airtel Black is the bestseller amongst all the plans listed on the website. Note that you can also get custom-made plans from Airtel, depending on your needs. Amongst the listed plans, Rs 2299 plan is also the most expensive one.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers consumers to bundle multiple services with Airtel Black.
  • Airtel wants to drive its average revenue per user (ARPU) upwards with the Airtel Black service.
  • The telco offers super affordable as well as quite expensive plans under the bundled service.

Follow Us

Airtel Black

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers consumers to bundle multiple services with Airtel Black. Airtel wants to drive its average revenue per user (ARPU) upwards with the Airtel Black service. The telco offers super affordable as well as quite expensive plans under the bundled service. Today, we will be looking at its bestseller plan, which comes with all the major services of Airtel for consumers. This includes postpaid, broadband and DTH (Direct-t0-Home) services. Let's take a look at the benefits and the cost of this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 2299 Plan

The Rs 2299 plan from Airtel Black is the bestseller amongst all the plans listed on the website. Note that you can also get custom-made plans from Airtel, depending on your needs. Amongst the listed plans, Rs 2299 plan is also the most expensive one. But the telco has listed it as its bestseller.

Read More - Airtel Black Plans Under Rs 1000 with DTH, OTT, Fiber Broadband and More

With the Rs 2299 plan, Airtel users get unlimited voice calling with the postpaid connection along with SMS benefits and 240GB of data (4 connections). This means that this plan is good for people who go for family postpaid plans. Then there's an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection with up to 300 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. Users also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Lastly, there's the DTH connection from Airtel Digital TV, which comes with Rs 350 worth of TV channels. Users get access to OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream App. Note that the price here is exclusive of GST. The best thing about this Airtel Black service is that you will get a single bill for all these services. Also, note that you can discontinue the service whenever you want.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments