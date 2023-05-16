COAI Welcomes the Launch of Sanchar Saathi Portal

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The Sanchar Saathi portal offers modules like CEIR and TAFCOP for device tracing, blocking stolen devices, and verifying mobile phone authenticity. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) lauds the initiative, emphasizing its role in reducing mobile phone thefts and preventing frauds.

Highlights

  • COAI praises the Sanchar Saathi portal initiative of DoT.
  • COAI looks forward to collaborating with the government.
  • COAI believes that this initiative will establish the Indian telecom sector as a global benchmark for user security and safety.

Follow Us

COAI Welcomes the Launch of Sanchar Saathi Portal

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the Sanchar Saathi portal, a citizen-centric initiative designed to empower mobile subscribers and bolster the security of their devices, today. The portal offers various modules, including the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) and TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection), which provide valuable features such as device tracing, blocking of stolen devices, and verifying the authenticity of mobile phones.

Also Read: Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cellular Operators Association of India Hails the Initiative

Expressing enthusiasm for this citizen-centric initiative, Lt. Gen. Dr S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), commented, "On behalf of the Indian telecom industry, we welcome the launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal and congratulate the Government on taking this citizen-centric initiative that will go a long way in empowering mobile subscribers across the country and ensuring the safety and security of their mobile devices."

"The Sanchar Saathi portal presents a great example of digital technology-based solutions being implemented to facilitate the telecom users across the country. The various modules of the portal, such as CEIR and TAFCOP with features like Know your Mobile and use of ASTR, will help in reducing the incidents of mobile phone thefts and detect anomalies to help identify and prevent misuse/frauds," S P Kochhar continued. 

"Citizens will be able to know the mobile connections issued in their name, get unrequired connections disconnected, block/trace lost mobile phones and check the genuineness of devices while buying a new/old mobile phone."

Read More - DoT Block Lost or Stolen Mobile Service Now Live for All Users in India

COAI Looks Forward to Collaborating with the Government

"We compliment the Union Minister of Communications and the Department of Telecommunications for this splendid initiative that is focused on making the Indian telecom sector a global benchmark for user security and safety. We look forward to collaborating with the Government in ensuring the success of this initiative and contributing towards a secure and safe telecom ecosystem in India," he concluded.

The launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal showcases the Government's dedication to creating a secure and safe telecom ecosystem in India.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments