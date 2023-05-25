TRAI Gives Ultimatum to Enterprises to Curb Spam Messages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has given enterprises a two weeks ultimatum to curb spam messages. TRAI has asked the enterprise to verify the headers and message templates that they use on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform. In case they fail, their SMSes will be blocked and won't go to their customers. The latest directive from the telecom regulator came on Thursday. For a long time now, TRAI has been trying to curb the presence of spam messages and pesky calls. It is an issue that the telcos have not been able to handle on their own.

Initially, in February, TRAI had asked the telcos and enterprises to reverify the headers and the message templates to discourage their misuse. “Any further delay on part of PEs to get the re-verification of Headers and Content Templates may result in the blocking of their Headers, Content Templates and messages,” Trai warned.

TRAI will be reviewing the progress of the same in the next two weeks. In case there is any change required, the telecom regulator will provide it to the enterprises and the telcos. For the unaware, back in 2018, TRAI said that the use of a DLT platform, which is a blockchain-based platform, is a must to verify for sending commercial messages. This would enable the telcos and the relevant authorities to filter out spam messages, resulting in an improved consumer mobile network experience.

TRAI noticed earlier this year that many headers and message templates were unused and unverified. Thus the regulatory body has asked for the verification to be done in under two weeks. This would curb the misuse of technology to send bulk messages to customers by enterprises.