Sparklight Announces USD 12 Million Investment for 10G Internet Upgrade in Sioux City

Sparklight has unveiled its plans for a significant USD 12 million investment to upgrade and enhance the high-speed internet service in Sioux City. This undertaking aims to improve connectivity for the community while preparing for future technological advancements. Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, serving more than one million residential and business customers across 24 states of US.

Also Read: Lumos Invests USD 50 Million to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Johnston and Harnett County

Gigabit Internet Service Since 2016

Sioux City residents and businesses can look forward to improved internet speeds, enhanced reliability, and a superior online experience.

According to the statement, "Supporting Sioux City for 40 years, Sparklight launched Gigabit internet service to Sioux City residential customers in 2016, before many others in the industry."

"The current infrastructure upgrade paves the way for 10 Gigabit (10G) download and upload speeds, enhanced streaming and gaming, and uninterrupted connections in multi-device homes."

Also Read: Verizon and Vertical Bridge Collaborate to Expand 4G and 5G Across the US

Infrastructure Upgrade for Faster Speeds

Sparklight says it is committed to developing a robust and future-proof network infrastructure in Sioux City. With this substantial investment, Sparklight aims to fortify Sioux City's internet infrastructure to handle the increasing demands of residential and business users.

10 Gigabit (10G) Speeds

Sparklight's investment in Sioux City extends beyond the immediate upgrades. The company is laying the groundwork for 10 Gigabit (10G) speeds, which are ten times faster than current networks. This forward-thinking approach paves the way for exciting possibilities such as smart cities, connected homes, and virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Also Read: Cox to Merge Segra and UPN to Create Stand-Alone Business Services Company

Construction and Service Interruptions: Ensuring Transparent Communication

The infrastructure upgrade project in Sioux City is expected to be completed by fall 2023. While the construction phase is underway, customers may experience intermittent service interruptions.

However, Sparklight says it is committed to maintaining transparent communication and will provide advance notifications to customers before any work is conducted in their specific area.

Sparklight's USD 12 million investment in upgrading Sioux City's internet infrastructure underscores its commitment to delivering reliable and high-speed internet services.