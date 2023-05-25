Magyar Telekom Expands 5G Coverage to 60 Percent of Hungarian Population

Magyar Telekom, Hungary's telecommunications company, has announced that it is increasing its population outdoor 5G coverage to 60 percent by this summer as part of its mobile network modernization program. Starting from June 1, 2023, Magyar Telekom's 5G service will be accessible in Budapest, county capitals, various rural towns and villages, as well as around the picturesque lakes of Balaton, Velencei, and Tisza.

Meeting Growing Demands

As part of its ongoing multi-year network modernisation program, Magyar Telekom announced that is focused on upgrading and maintaining its infrastructure to accommodate the continuous growth in voice and data traffic. The company's efforts extend beyond active and passive radio equipment, encompassing the development of supporting infrastructure as well.

By introducing modern devices and equipment, Magyar Telekom will not only increase capacity but also leverage technological advancements to provide more reliable service and reduce energy consumption.

Steady Progress in Modernization

In 2022 alone, Magyar Telekom upgraded nearly 30 percent of its mobile stations, resulting in a total of 60 percent modernized stations. The selection of towers for upgrade was based on customer demand and the areas with the highest traffic.

Magyar Telekom also said many of these modernized stations also underwent capacity upgrades to improve network performance further. Magyar Telekom offers 5G networks across multiple frequency bands, including 700 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 3600 MHz. The company's current deployment is focused on activating 5G on 700 MHz band to provide broader coverage and better penetration.

Aiming for Customer Satisfaction

In its statement, Magyar Telekom said that this year, the telco is tripling its 5G outdoor population coverage compared to 2022, ensuring that its customers' growing data needs are met.

Free 5G Access for All Customers

Between June 1 and August 31, Telekom will automatically enable 5G access for all its customers who possess a 5G-enabled device and mobile internet service, completely free of charge.

Private Network for Businesses

As the demand for fast and secure private mobile network access increases in the corporate environment, Magyar Telekom said it offers its customers the Campus Network private (non-public) mobile network as a commercial service.

This specialized network solution provides businesses with fast and flexible connectivity while ensuring separation from the public network. By preventing interference between commercial and residential activities, Magyar Telekom enables seamless operations for businesses.

Enhancing Connectivity for Businesses

Magyar Telekom said its Campus Network solution has already made its debut on a wider scale, including at festivals such as Sziget, Strand, and EFOTT during the summer of 2022, where dedicated networks were employed for Festipay terminals.

Requirements for 5G Network Access

To access the 5G network, customers need a suitable tariff plan, a 5G-enabled device, and at least a 4G-capable physical SIM or eSIM.

Magyar Telekom's dedication to expanding its 5G coverage reflects its commitment to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services to its customers.