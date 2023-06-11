Colt Completes Deployment of New Fiber Cable in Channel Tunnel

Colt Technology Services, the global digital infrastructure company, announced the successful completion of its new dark fibre cable deployment in the Channel Tunnel, connecting London (UK) and Paris (France). This development is set to revolutionize data connectivity between the two major European cities, offering businesses and organizations faster, more reliable, and uninterrupted data transmission across borders.

Meeting Growing Connectivity Needs

With the increasing demand for cloud computing and digital services in London and Paris, Colt's fibre network aims to meet the growing connectivity needs across borders. The seamless end-to-end Service Level Agreement (SLA) ensures a seamless experience for users, enhancing performance and reliability.

Transfer Rate and High-Bandwidth Connectivity

Colt says the company takes responsibility for the day-to-day operations of all newly installed cables in the Channel Tunnel. The infrastructure boasts an impressive transfer rate of several Tbps per fibre pair, empowering customers with access to Colt's 100 Gbps/400 Gbps Colt IQ network.

This high-bandwidth connectivity, supported by low latency, guarantees optimal performance and service reliability throughout the tunnel. The tunnel offers the best path to close a key network loop that runs between London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Enhanced Security and Compliance

According to the statement, by closing this key network loop, Colt's fibre cable enables efficient and secure data transmission across these major European cities. Compliance with the Channel Tunnel's safety and security regulations ensures the protection of connectivity services. The highly secure environment is impervious to threats such as piracy, ship anchors, commercial fishing, or shipping incidents. Since its installation in 1994, the tunnel has maintained an exemplary safety record.

Transforming the Subterranean Rail Link

Colt states, "The new fiber cable in the tunnel will transform the subterranean rail link between the UK and mainland Europe into a major data route to support the anticipated growth in traffic over the coming years."

The collaboration between Colt and Getlink began in September 2021, marked by the signing of an exclusive 25-year concession contract. This partnership aims to install and operate a cutting-edge fibre optic network spanning the Channel Tunnel, bringing dark fibre and data services to the tunnel for the first time in a generation.

Colt's successful deployment of the new fibre cable in the Channel Tunnel sets the stage for a transformative era of data connectivity.