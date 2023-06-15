The world of OTT is bringing a wide variety of films debuted in the first week of June, promising a fascinating adventure for viewers. From a riveting Kannada horror thriller to a touching Tamil comedy-drama, there's something for everyone.

Dive into the captivating world of Avatar and brace yourself for a tense Malayalam survival movie. Don't miss the thought-provoking comedy-drama challenging social norms. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the thrilling lineup on your favourite OTT platforms!

Check out the films available on OTT this week in June:

Raaghu

"Raaghu" is a Kannada horror thriller directed by M Anand Raj. The story revolves around Raaghu, a pharmaceutical delivery executive working the night shift, who resorts to robbing the places he visits. When an unexpected incident occurs, Raaghu is forced to carry out a series of shady transactions overnight and uncover the identity of the antagonist, knowing that failure could have dire consequences. Vijay Raghavendra plays the lead role in this film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 5, 2023

Kudimahaan

"Kudimahaan" is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Prakash N. The movie features Vijay Sivan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Suresh Chakravarth, Sethu Raman, and Namo Narayanan. It follows the journey of a middle-class man who doesn't drink alcohol but faces challenges caused by it. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a fascinating and amusing adventure to solve these problems and restore his typical middle-class life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 5, 2023

Bomma Blockbuster

Directed by Raj Virat, "Bomma Blockbuster" is a Telugu action comedy-drama starring Nandu and Rashmi Gautham. The story revolves around Pothuraju, a fisherman and movie buff, who dreams of having a film made about his life by his favorite filmmaker, Puri Jagannath. However, when life-altering revelations about his family and personal history come to light, Pothuraju must confront the underlying sorrow beneath his amusing demeanor and narrow perspective.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

2018

"2018" is a Malayalam survival thriller featuring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and other actors. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie takes place during a horrific flood in Kerala, where interconnected lives collide. A chance encounter sets off a series of events, as Noora raises an alarm about the lack of water. Heroic deeds, sacrifices, and heartaches leave a lasting impact on their lives, serving as a poignant tribute to the beloved Anoop.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: June 7, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

In "Avatar: The Way of Water," the tribe's leader and parent, Jake Sully, discovers that an old enemy is plotting revenge. He joins a new community with a deep connection to water and aquatic life. The film explores how Jake applies his fighting tactics once again and rallies his soldiers to repel the enemy forces. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 7, 2023