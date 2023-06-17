Vodafone Idea 365 Days Validity Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) provides customers with the convenience of extended validity prepaid plans, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and a range of additional benefits. These plans, which have been available for some time, cater to the diverse needs of subscribers who prefer long-term prepaid options. Let's take a closer look at the four prominent plans offered by Vi with a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Plans with 365 Days Validity

Rs 3099 Plan - This comprehensive plan includes a daily data allowance of 2GB, allowing users to stay connected without worrying about data limits. In addition to unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, customers also enjoy Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits. These benefits comprise Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights, enhancing the overall user experience. Furthermore, subscribers receive 50GB of extra data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Vi Movies & TV VIP access is also provided, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of entertainment content.

Rs 2999 Plan - Designed to cater to the data-intensive needs of users, this plan offers a lump-sum data allowance of 850GB. Along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, customers can make the most of Vi Movies & TV Classic access. The Binge All Night feature further adds value by allowing users to consume content during off-peak hours without affecting their regular data quota.

Rs 2899 Plan - With a daily data allowance of 1.5GB, this plan strikes a balance between data usage and affordability. Customers can enjoy the benefits of Vi Hero Unlimited, including Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and an additional 50GB of data are also included. Vi Movies & TV VIP access is offered, providing a wide range of premium entertainment content to subscribers.

Rs 1799 Plan - This plan offers a lump-sum data allowance of 24GB, catering to the needs of users with moderate data requirements. In addition to unlimited voice calling, customers can benefit from 3600 SMS per day. Vi Movies & TV Basic access is provided, enabling users to enjoy a selection of popular movies and TV shows.