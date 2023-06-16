GCI Expands 5G Wireless Service in Alaska’s Capital City

GCI, the largest telecom provider in Alaska, has announced the expansion of its 5G wireless service in Juneau, the state's capital city. With the recent upgrade of its third 5G-capable site, GCI now offers enhanced wireless connectivity to the Lena Point, Mendenhall Valley, and Lemon Creek areas.

Significant Investment in 5G Deployment

GCI says the company has invested approximately USD 3.3 million in its Juneau 5G deployment and plans to activate more sites by the end of the year. As the first telco to bring true 5G NR service to Alaska, GCI initially launched its 5G service in Anchorage in 2020.

According to the statement, GCI continues to expand its 5G footprint across the state, providing improved speed and coverage to more communities. In addition to Juneau, GCI has made significant 5G investments in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Girdwood, Palmer, and Wasilla.

Improved Speed and Coverage with 5G

By utilizing both low-band and mid-band radio spectrum, each 5G-capable site is equipped to deliver substantial improvements in speed and coverage, particularly in indoor areas. GCI says this advancement in wireless connectivity enables residents, businesses, and government entities in Juneau to experience faster data speeds and enhanced network performance.

GCI's Commitment to Alaska's Connectivity

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services. The company serves more than 200 communities throughout Alaska, demonstrating its commitment to bridging the digital divide in rural and remote areas.

GCI says it has invested over USD 4 billion in its network and facilities in the state, furthering its mission to deliver reliable and high-quality communication services.

With the recent expansion of 5G wireless service in Juneau, GCI continues to push the boundaries of connectivity in Alaska with 97 percent of Alaskans living within GCI's network. The company's investments in advanced technology and infrastructure contribute to the state's digital transformation and position GCI as a key player in driving innovation and economic growth.