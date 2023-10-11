Digi Spain and Abrdn Ink Agreement for First-Phase FTTH Rollout in Andalusia



Digi Communications has announced that its subsidiary in Spain, Digi Spain, and Abrdn have completed the first investment as part of a transaction aimed at financing the roll-out of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) network in Andalusia, Spain.

Extensive FTTH Network Rollout

The transaction, which was announced on October 10, 2023, involves the financing of the deployment of an FTTH network with the goal of connecting up to 2.5 million homes in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga, and Sevilla. This is in line with the conditions outlined in the investment agreement that was concluded on March 21, 2023.

Investment and Coverage

The first investment phase will cover the FTTH network to 1.35 million homes, and the full network deployment is expected to extend to an additional 1.15 million homes, bringing the total investment amount to approximately EUR 300 million.

Collaboration and Financing

According to the statement, Digi Spain and Abrdn will be sharing this investment roughly equally, with the possibility of bank financing also playing a role in the funding of this FTTH network project.

Digi Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications services in Romania and Spain, with a presence also in Italy, Portugal and Belgium.