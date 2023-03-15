MuSpace and OneWeb Partner to Provide LEO Services in Mainland Southeast Asia

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company, and muSpace, an aerospace manufacturer and satellite internet service provider, announced a multi-million, multi-year deal to deliver OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across mainland Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Also Read: Veon and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Extended Connectivity

Mu Space to distribute LEO services to Enterprises

As one of OneWeb's distribution partners, Mu Space will distribute services to Enterprises that require connectivity in remote communities, land mobility, and select maritime environments, as well as provide backhauling solutions to meet various customer requirements. This partnership enables mu Space to support the digital transformation of many sectors by giving high-speed access to digital information, productivity tools, and cloud services.

Significant Demand for Remote Internet Connectivity

According to the statement, there is a significant demand for remote internet connectivity, which holds commercial and social potential. A few examples where OneWeb and mu Space connectivity services will make a difference include remote education, telehealth, in-flight connectivity, internet of things for remote monitoring of fires, floods and natural disasters. This agreement will not only make a difference in these areas but also improve critical communications for remote government and community services.

Also Read: OneWeb Launch 17 Successfully Deploys 40 Satellites With SpaceX

This agreement between OneWeb and mu Space expands OneWeb service footprint in Indochina. OneWeb recently confirmed the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX, taking the total OneWeb constellation to 582 satellites. OneWeb is just one launch away from global coverage of the Gen 1 constellation, with a launch scheduled for later this month with ISRO/NSIL.