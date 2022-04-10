Samsung Could Introduce a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model in 2022 with Bigger Battery

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is known for introducing a pair of new smartwatches every year and has been doing it for some time. Following the same trend, it is expected that Samsung will introduce two new smartwatches in 2022 as well – Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. However, this could change a bit as a new report suggests that Samsung is working on introducing a third smartwatch in the same series. Let’s find out.

What We Know About Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

A new report from SamMobile suggests that Samsung is working on a new wearable in its Galaxy series which is apparently going to be called Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. According to the report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with a model number SM-R925. What’s being changed with this model is its battery size. Galaxy Watch 4 was launched with a 361mAh battery backup, however, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 572mAh battery unit.

One might think that with a bigger battery the size of the wearable might also get bigger, but a previous report informs that the size of this year’s Galaxy Watch 5 will be 40mm and 44mm. So, it is possible that the Pro model of the series could come with a bigger size, however, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

The change in the battery can be related to the fact that a number of Galaxy Watch 4 users had complaints about the battery backup on the wearable. The report also informs that apart from the larger battery unit, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also come with Google’s Wear OS. The company hasn’t informed anything yet about a Pro model in the Galaxy Watch 5 series and this is the first anybody’s heard of it. Not much is known about the Galaxy Watch 5 series as of now and it is advised to take the intel on the pro model with a grain of salt.