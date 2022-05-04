5G Phones to Benefit from Samsung’s UFS 4.0 Flash Storage

Samsung recently unveiled the latest version of the UFS flash storage – 4.0. The new version promises a significant upgrade over the older 3.1 version. Currently, all the flagships support UFS 3.1 storage, and while it is a solid performer, there’s always room for faster performance.

Apart from making some of the most popular smartphones, Samsung is also known for being one of the biggest manufacturers of memory in the entire industry. UFS 4.0 flash storage promises twice the performance of UFS 3.1.

What is the Maximum Speed Supported by UFS 4.0 Flash Storage?

Samsung explained through a series of tweets that the maximum speed supported by UFS 4.0 flash storage is 23.2 Gbps per lane. This is double what UFS 3.1 can deliver. The company said that the throughput of UFS 4.0 makes it ideal for new 5G flagships. So in the near future, you can expect your 5G flagships to become faster than ever.

With the new architecture for the memory, the power efficiency has also been improved. The sequential read speeds came in at 6MB/s per milliampere (mA). Samsung said that this is 46% more efficient than UFS 3.1. This means that the smartphones will not only get faster with UFS 4.0 but will also be able to conserve battery in a much better manner.

What’s better about this is that Samsung has managed to pack all of this into an even small package. To give you an insight, the 512GB UFS 3.1 module measures 11.5 x 13 x 1.0mm, while the 1TB UFS 4.0 will max out measure 11 x 13 x 1mm.

Samsung has said that it will begin mass production in Q3 2022. This means that by early 2023, we might see new flagships that come packed with UFS 4.0 Flash Storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be one of the first to feature the new generation of technology. The Galaxy S22 series already hosts one of the fastest smartphones in the world – The Galaxy S22 Ultra.