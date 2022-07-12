Adani Data Networks to Bid for 5G Airwaves on July 26: Check Key Details

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released a list of applicants who will be participating in the upcoming spectrum auction. For the unaware, the spectrum auction has been slated for July 26, 2022. As per the DoT notification, the list of applicants includes the following names – Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Adani Data Networks Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The entry of Adani Data Networks is a surprise for the industry. All of these companies will bid for the spectrum in the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Adani Data Networks Marks Entry of Adani Group into Hard-Core Telecom Business

Adani Group had earlier clarified that they want to provide private network services and cyber security services at airports and more with 5G spectrum. Thus, it is clear that the group wants to stick with enterprise business for now.

Adani Group wholly owns Adani Data Networks. The unlisted company was set up by Adani Enterprises in late 2021 to provide domestic and international network connectivity services. It is a very small part of Adani Group right now. But in the coming years, it can also be a listed entity competing against Jio, Airtel and Vi directly.

Adani Data Networks would be a hard-core and firm entry for the Adani Group in the telecom sector. It will also give India a new telecom player. Adani Group has the money to fuel the growth of Adani Data Networks, just the way Reliance Industries Limited had the money to grow Reliance Jio.

The company already has a data centre business in India. Adani Group might end up fighting Airtel and Jio on a head-to-head level in the coming years. It won’t happen right away, but it could happen because of the investment and growth strategies that Adani Group has followed in the last few years. The spectrum auction is now just two weeks away, and we will get to see how the action unfolds.