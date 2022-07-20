Smartphones Mostly Come with 6-inch Screen Size and More Now

In 1H 2022, 96% of the smartphones launched in India have larger screens than 6-inches. Increasingly, companies are trying to differentiate their products using different specifications, and one new way to determine is by increasing the screen size of the display and increasing the penetration in the market. In the current market, it is common to see all brands launch smartphones with screens larger than 6-inches.

Smartphones offer to consumers more than simply essential functions such as making and receiving phone calls and sending texts; the consumers' appetite to use smartphones is not only limited to making and receiving calls and messages but also for entertainment and gaming have resulted in smartphones becoming the go-to device for almost everything today and for achieving those tasks larger display is now necessary. OEMs are continuously rethinking and improving the displays of smartphones to serve consumers with an improved experience and trying to reach a larger effective viewing area without hindering one-handed operation. Since larger displays are driving consumer demand, smartphone manufacturers adopt larger displays.

Asus, itel, Apple and Nokia Launched Smartphones Below 6-inch Screen Size

In January, all the smartphones launched had above 6-inch screen size. In February, only Asus and itel were the two brands that launched smartphones of screen sizes between 5-6 inches.

In March, Apple and Nokia were the two brands that launched smartphones under 6-inch screen sizes. Apple launched a smartphone of less than 5-inch, and Nokia is the other one who has launched a smartphone of screen size between 5-6 inches.

In April, all the Brands launched their smartphones with above 6-inch screen size. Only five brands launched smartphones in May; all launched smartphones are above 6-inch Screen size. In June, the last month of the year's first half, only eight smartphones were launched, all of which were above a 6-inch screen.

In the premium category (above Rs 50k), brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Vivo launched smartphones, and all are above 6-inch screen size, except Apple, which launched a smartphone with a screen size less than 5-inch.

With smartphones getting larger, most users prefer watching HD videos, playing graphic-intensive games, browsing the website with interactive UI, and doing their daily work on mobile apps; this generates the need for high-quality resolutions. In 1H 2022, the OEMs rapidly used FHD+(2400*1080) display resolution, and 39% of smartphones were launched with it.

In 1H 2022, Samsung launched 16% of smartphones with 2400*1080 resolution, followed by Realme and Motorola with 11% each. Vivo mainly uses 1600*720 and 2408*1080 resolution in smartphones with 23% and 33%, respectively. Realme is the one who used 2412*1080 in 56% of smartphones launched in 1H 2022.