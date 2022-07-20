Viavi Will Showcase Test Solutions for Accelerating Fibre Rollout in India

Viavi Solutions, a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications, has announced that it will be demonstrating its portfolio of fibre test systems at the 12th Annual Conference of OFC Networks in India. The Indian government has an ambitious goal of connecting 6,00,000 villages with optical fibre by 2023. Viavi’s solutions are going to help the government’s ambitious goal of rolling out fibre fast.

Viavi will showcase the FiberComplete PRO, which was recently launched and is the first single test port solution which fully automates all the fibre qualification tests required for the construction and certification of any type of fibre optic network. Viavi claimed that this fibre test solution could replace six instruments.

Viavi team members will also deliver information on how fibre testing can help with speeding up 5G and broadband rollout at scale during the speaking session “Essential Fiber Tests Enabling 5G and Broadband.”

“This is an exciting time for India as we progress toward full fiber,” said Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI Solutions. “It is hard to understate the positive impact that widespread, high-speed, reliable internet will have on both urban populations and rural communities. But we have to get this right. That is why we are at this show, bringing both our expertise and our portfolio of solutions that have benefitted other markets such as the USA, UK and Italy.”

Event Details

The event is scheduled for July 20 and July 21, 2022, at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The Viavi portfolio will be on display here on both days.

India does need more innovative solutions to help with the faster rollout of fibre across the country. Otherwise, the Indian government’s ambitious goal might not come true. With 5G so near us, the need for fibre just goes up. Telcos have been trying to fiberise as many towers as possible.