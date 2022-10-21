5G Network of Mexican Carrier America Movil Reaches 64 Cities

As per teleco company America Movil's financial report, 64 cities nationwide have 5G service at the conclusion of the third quarter of 2018. The telco has 40 cities in Mexico with 5G connectivity at the conclusion of the preceding quarter.

By the End of 2022, Mexico Will Have 100 Cities With 5G Service

America Movil reported that the transition of subscribers and traffic to its 5G network had progressed. The telco highlighted that in Mexico, where prepaid lines predominate, 5G services are contributing to a rise in demand for postpaid mobile subscriptions. To end September with 81.8 million cellphone users—a 3.1% increase over the previous year—they recruited 443,000 new members in the third quarter, including 41,000 postpaid customers and 402,000 prepaid customers. According to the carrier, they have noticed increasing trends in postpaid growth associated with our 5G services.

The telco's average revenue per user is rising as a result of a significant movement of subscribers from 4G to 5G, as stated by the company's CEO Daniel Hajj. By the end of this year, the telco hopes to have 5G equipment installed in roughly 100 Mexican cities.

More than 48 million people were served when America Movil introduced 5G services in February in 18 of Mexico's largest cities. Initial 5G deployments were made by the corporation, which competes in the mobile phone market under the Telcel name, in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, and Puebla, among other cities. At least ten markets, mostly in Latin America, are served by America Movil. The telco has a small stake in Telekom Austria and KPN, two operators in Europe.

The carrier added that it had introduced 5G services in 27 cities around Brazil in July using the 3.5 GHz frequency range. According to America Movil, Claro Brasil has also introduced new postpaid plans geared for 5G users that consume a lot of data. Subsequently, 5G services were made available in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco, and Guamuchil by rival operator AT&T. The carrier also said that it is extending 5G coverage to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey at the same time.

Through the end of 2022, AT&T Mexico intends to have 25 additional cities in Mexico covered by its 5G network infrastructure. With the use of the 2.5 GHz band spectrum, the carrier first introduced 5G services in Mexico in December of last year. As for the launch of 5G in Mexico via a network sharing deal with AT&T, the Mexican telco Movistar, which is owned by the Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica, previously stated it was contemplating it.