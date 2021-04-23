Telefonica Uses Spectrum in 3.5 GHz Band for Offering 5G Services

The renowned telecom operator of Spain, Telefonica, has expanded the coverage of its 5G network to over 80% of the population as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. As revealed in a release, the telecom giant marked that its 5G network currently reaches nearly 1,253 towns and cities across Spain. As reported by RCR Wireless, Telefonica has already installed more than 4,300 nodes that offer network coverage to more than 37 million subscribers. Telefonica also revealed that during the first quarter of 2021, the deployment has focused on finishing the coverage in the provinces deployed last year and connecting new cities with more than 20,000 population.

Telefonica Launched 5G Service in September 2020

Tracing back to the initial development of the 5G footprint, Telefonica rolled out 5G services back in September 2020. With a wider perspective and dedicated workforce, Telefonica deployed 5G services in nearly 921 towns and cities, covering an area of 75% of the Spanish population by the end of 2020. To develop the 5G footprint, the telco uses the spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 1.8-2.1 GHz bands. The Spanish government also expects to award the spectrum in the 700 MHz bands for the deployment of 5G in the first quarter of FY 2021.

Telefonica Deploys 5G NSA and DSS Technology

The telecom operator currently blends the deployment of 5G NSA and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). Not only this but, Telefonica also expects to use the 5G NSA network when the technology is fully available after the standardization. Tracing back to the previous initiatives, the telco has signed commercial deals with European vendors Ericsson and Nokia to supply the equipment and services for the 5G launch.

Orange Expects to Expand 5G Network to Reach 90% of Population by 2022

As stated in a previous press report, rival operator Orange is already offering 5G services in 298 towns and cities in 38 provinces with a population coverage of 23%. The telecom operator also expects to expand the 5G footprint to reach 90% of the population by the end of 2022. Orange also uses a combination of 5G NSA and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Technologies. The telco also used the equipment delivered by European telecom vendor Ericsson to launch 5G commercial services in Spain.