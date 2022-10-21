Jio STB Daily Customer Engagement Reaches 6 Hours

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioFiber is already the leading internet service provider (ISP) in the country now. With its competitive pricing and amazing benefits, Jio's fixed broadband business has seen fast growth in the country.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's Set-Top Box (STB), which is offered without any additional cost with the JioFiber plans, is seeing a higher daily engagement from customers.
  • Earlier, only the prepaid plans of JioFiber offered customers Jio STB.
  • The prepaid plans of JioFiber, starting from Rs 999 per month, used to offer STB to the customers along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

Reliance Jio STB

But then, JioFiber later introduced its postpaid plans. The postpaid plans offered customers up to 14 OTT benefits for Rs 200 additional fees with the affordable plans.

Users can get the Jio STB for free with the JioFiber plans as well. In the wireline services, Jio extended its leadership position with over 8 million connected premises all over the country.

Jio said that the daily customer engagement on Jio STB is reaching 6 hours with the new bundled entertainment packages offered for postpaid subscribers.

Users can get the Jio STB for free with the JioFiber plans as well. In the wireline services, Jio extended its leadership position with over 8 million connected premises all over the country.

Jio said that the daily customer engagement on Jio STB is reaching 6 hours with the new bundled entertainment packages offered for postpaid subscribers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

